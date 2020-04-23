NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Is a "Girl Dad"

Before announcing the first pick, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell gave a quick tour of his Westchester, N.Y. basement, which is currently set up as a mini studio. "It’s been filled with dolls for most of its existence," the 61-year-old admitted on GMA, leading us to do a little research on the businessman’s children .

The 2020 NFL Draft begins today, April 23, and for the first time in history, it will be conducted virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Who are Roger Goodell’s children?

The former high school football player has twin daughters with wife Jane Skinner, who used to work as an anchor on Fox News. Very little information has been released about the girls since their dad became commissioner in 2006, apart from the fact that they were born in 2001.

The teens are currently in college, though it’s unclear whether they chose to attend the same school. They previously made headlines in 2018 for going on a tour of Elon University in North Carolina with their parents. At the time, Roger told the Elon News Network that his daughters are "good students, unlike their father."

In a 2016 interview with USA Today, Jane revealed that the girls are extremely athletic. "They play both team and individual sports: lacrosse, soccer, tennis and track. They’ve been on both winning and losing teams," the 53-year-old shared. "We’ve been really fortunate that they have coaches who have emphasized the importance of having fun, of learning, of teamwork, and I think that sometimes gets lost in this day and age," Jane noted. "It’s still so much fun for them… They’ve learned how to remain positive, be resilient."

Roger mentioned his daughters in the past when addressing Donald Trump’s infamous comments about grabbing women by their genitals, telling the crowd at the 2016 New York Times DealBook Conference that the president’s defense of his "locker-room talk" made life more difficult for him both at work and at home. "I have twin daughters and a wife so I have to explain that to them," he said, adding that the controversy certainly didn’t align with the NFL’s goal of reducing domestic violence incidents in the league. "Listen, I think our country has to have more respect for one another and we have to unite."