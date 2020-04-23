The Miami Dolphins Are Reportedly Doing Everything They Can to Draft Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow's got all of the makings to become a top NFL star. He's a heck of a good quarterback who absolutely crushed it in his second and final season for Louisiana State University throwing for over 5,600 yards and 60 touchdowns. The number of TDs, by the way? Yeah, that was the most thrown in one season in the NCAA's FBS history. Pretty darn good, right? Naturally, there are tons of franchises that are looking at Joe and rubbing their hands in anticipation.

So with the upcoming 2020 draft, there's been a lot of talk about not just where Joe's going to end up team-wise, but all the different trading maneuvers and organizational bargaining that'll occur as a result of his "christening," if you will, into the big leagues. The Dolphins have reportedly been trying to vie for a better draft pick than the No. 5 spot they currently have, and they've reached out to the Bengals on multiple occasions in an attempt to secure their No. 1 pick.

The Bengals were not willing to negotiate with the Dolphins. It seems like they've got their eyes set on Joe Burrow, who many believe is poised to be the league's next great quarterback. Miami's also been in negotiations with the Detroit Lions, who have a No. 3 draft pick themselves. Motor City's playing it smart, however, as they've been attempting to start a bidding war between the Giants and the Dolphins for their No. 3 draft pick.

Joe Burrow isn't just a jock; he's got a Master's degree. One of the biggest "open secrets" about college sports is that the players, who are students, really aren't students. Most just glide on by in their classes without having to put in that much work academically. Joe, less than a week after winning the Heisman Trophy, took the stage to accept his Master's degree in Liberal Arts from LSU. Interestingly enough, during Joe's graduation speech he elected to speak about the community rather than this own exploits. Joe Burrow is officially an LSU Grad pic.twitter.com/3koijKEdHw — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2019 "When Joe Burrow was on the national stage giving his speech after receiving the Heisman, he chose not to speak about himself and his success but rather about our community and the challenges we face. Shortly thereafter, over $450,000 was raised for the Athens County Food Pantry," school board member Sean Parsons said. What a week for Joey Burrow pic.twitter.com/BvNgwlA58O — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) December 20, 2019

Who is Joe Burrow's girlfriend? Olivia Holzmacher met Joe while he was still enrolled at Ohio State University and the two have been an item ever since. They've been dating for about two and a half years, and she was a data analytics major at OSU. She's Joes self-proclaimed "No. 1 fan" and in addition to pursuing a career in her degree studies, she's partnered with Verb Energy bars, so she makes some endorsement money off that. View this post on Instagram just wanted to say hey!! A post shared by olivia holzmacher (@oliviaholzmacher) on Mar 12, 2020 at 11:19am PDT