Back Off, 'Madden,' Because 'NFL 2K' Is Making a Comeback

Good news, football gaming fans. At long last, it looks like NFL 2K is going to be returning to the gaming sphere after some time away. If you've been missing the partnership between the NFL and 2K over the years, you should be glad to hear that the pair has announced a new agreement that will find them returning to football gaming. In a world where Madden has become the reigning champ of sports games, it'll finally be time for another challenger.

This new partnership will mark the first time since 2004 that any developer outside of EA will release an NFL football game since NFL 2K5. Right after that game was released, EA ended up joining an exclusive deal with the NFL. But now 2K is getting back in the game, which is great news for sports fans.

Here's everything you need to know about why this is such a cool milestone for anyone who enjoys playing football with their friends on their favorite video game system.