Who Is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Married To?

In a new social media post, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shared a video of where he will be announcing the picks for the 2020 football draft ... which happens to be taking place in his basement. Yes, amid the current coronavirus pandemic (also known as COVID-19), this year's professional football draft is not taking place in a major city accompanied by more than 500,000 fans, but instead inside Roger's home in Bronxville, N.Y.

"Happy Draft Day, NFL fans. Good luck to every team. A quick tour of my basement where I’ll be announcing picks for the 2020 #NFLDraft. See you tonight!" he captioned the two-minute video of his personal "man cave." While he walks viewers through the electronic set up, fans also get to see personal touches inside the commissioner's home, including his "favorite chair" where he's watched football games every Sunday for about 30 years.

So, before Roger and a small team of staff members hunker down inside his basement for the next three days during the 2020 NFL Draft, he spoke with Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts about the first-ever virtual draft, and briefly mentioned his home life with wife Jane Skinner. When speaking with the GMA host, Roger jokingly told the longtime broadcaster that his "man cave" is "usually filled with dolls," but it has now been turned into draft headquarters.

Who is Roger Goodell married to? What to know about Jane Skinner. Aside from being known as the wife of the NFL commissioner, Jane worked as a journalist and news anchor, even co-hosting her own show on Fox, Happening Now. However, in 2010 the broadcaster announced her retirement to spend more time with her family. Jane and Roger married in 1997 after reportedly dating for four years. The couple currently are the proud parents of twin daughters. Source: Getty

Jane Skinner created a documentary about NFL female owners. Earlier this year, Jane created her own documentary A Lifetime of Sundays, which profile four female NFL owners. “They’re the generation of 'we.' They’re [not] the generation of 'me' where we’re about kind of selfies and talking about ourselves and our accomplishments. They’re very much the opposite of that: team, family, and community — that was super refreshing,” Jane said on Bill Hemmer Reports. She also explained that these four owners were "good students of the game," citing that during football games, you couldn't speak to them as they are "taking notes, they're sending texts, all that kind of stuff."