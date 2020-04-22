Michael Strahan Lives as Lavishly as You Probably Suspected

Michael Strahan is one of the most successful athletes and TV personalities of all time, so it's no surprise that his home life is quite glamorous. Since the 48-year-old is on Good Morning America and GM3: Strahan, Sara and Keke weekdays while also appearing on different TV programs in relation to the NFL, there have been questions about where Michael lives when he's not balancing his many different TV gigs. Scroll down for all we know about Michael's abode!

Where does Michael Strahan live?

According to a New York Times article published in 2017, Michael primarily lives on the Upper West Side in Manhattan. During the sit-down with the outlet, he revealed that he loves living in that part of NYC. "I like the Upper West Side, because, being a father, I like the family feel to it. You see mothers with strollers, people walking their dogs," he shared. "One thing I love about the neighborhood, when you go into places, it’s not like, MICHAEL! I’m another person who’s just there."

Source: Instagram

Luckily for fans, Michael has given us a sneak peek of his NYC abode, specifically his kitchen, through his Instagram account. Since he loves cooking, we're always getting a glimpse of his modern, airy cooking space in the background. The dad of four also oftentimes shares photos of himself lounging around and relaxing in his what looks like a very cozy and welcoming townhouse with his sweet puppy Enzo.

Unlike many NYC apartments and townhouses, Michael also hinted in his interview three years ago that he has a backyard with his place, which is certainly a luxury for Manhattan living. "I have a little backyard, open the doors, sit out there and have breakfast or just let the sunlight and the warmth come in," he added.

You may wonder where the former New York Giants football player stores all his vehicles and other toys living in the small quarters of NYC. So it turns out, he has a separate space across the Hudson River for those valuables. "I have a warehouse in Hackensack, NJ, where I keep my cars, and it’s the only place where I store memorabilia," Michael previously revealed to NYT. "I don’t like having that stuff in the house. Feels like I’m living in the past, when you’ve got to keep moving forward."

Based on Michael's undeniable success, it's likely not a shock to many that he has had more than one home throughout his career. While he's mostly in NYC today to be close to the GMA studio in Times Square, he has lived in other parts of the U.S., specifically in LA. According to Pursuitist, Michael previously owned a $17 million mansion in Brentwood.