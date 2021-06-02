Who Is Michael Strahan Dating? Inside the TV Personality's Love Life

One thing about the former football star is that he is quite hush-hush about his romances (he's not one for PDA on Instagram, that's for sure). Back in 2016, it was reported that he was seeing Kayla Quick, who was in her 20s when they first started dating, which makes her 20 years younger than the retired athlete.

They were spotted out on dates together during several occasions from 2016 until 2018, but there hasn't been much buzz about their relationship.

The only issue? His relationship with Kayla received quite a lot of backlash when it was revealed that she has a criminal background. According to police records, she has been arrested in the past for disorderly conduct and grand theft. Yikes ...

Reportedly, they are still dating in 2021.