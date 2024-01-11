Home > Television > Good Morning America Isabella and Sophia Strahan's Mother Has a Complicated History With Their Father Isabella Strahan announced that she has been diagnosed with a malignant tumor in her cerebellum. We know her father, but who is Isabella’s mother? By Jamie Lerner Jan. 11 2024, Published 3:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jeanstrahan_

2024 already has plenty of sad news, and to add to that, Isabella Strahan has been diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer. Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia, were born on Oct. 28, 2004. Known as the daughter of Good Morning America host Michael Strahan, Isabella opened up about her diagnosis on the show.

She learned about the malignant tumor in her cerebellum in October 2023 and underwent surgery at Cedars-Sinai to remove the mass just a day before her 19th birthday. "I'm feeling good. Not too bad," Isabella shared. "That's my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over … I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap up. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing." While we know who Isabella’s father is, who is her mother?

Isabella Strahan’s mother is Jean Muggli, who divorced Michael Strahan in 2006.

Michael has had a bit of a tumultuous love life, starting with his first marriage in 1992 to Wanda Hutchins. Together, they had children Tanita and Michael Jr., but they then divorced in 1996. Michael then met Jean Muggli at a spa shortly after his divorce and the two married in 1999. They welcomed Isabella and Sophia in 2004 and separated the year after.

In 2005, when Michael filed for divorce, Jean allegedly through her lawyer that Michael displayed a “pattern of domestic violence,” as well as flaunting an affair. In response, Michael said, “I would never physically or psychologically harm any of my loved ones, especially my wife. That’s simply not the man I am. I will continue to respect Jean’s privacy and not contribute to a public spectacle of an extremely private matter.”

They finalized their divorce in 2006, in which Michael reportedly paid Jean $15 million, plus child support for the twins and half the proceeds of the sale of their mansion. After the divorce, however, Jean remained in the headlines for separate legal challenges. She was once even arrested for harassment, and in 2020, Michael took her to court for sole custody of the twins.

TMZ acquired documents in which Michael alleged Jean had a “pattern of abusive conduct towards the children for years.” He wanted Isabella and Sophia to move to New York full-time with him, while Jean would get visitation rights. She eventually agreed to move from North Carolina to a New York apartment so they could more easily share custody.

Jean Muggli works with a wedding venue in North Carolina.

Now that the twins are 19 years old, they’ve decided to follow their own paths as models and influencers, which frees Jean up to follow her dreams. However, Jean hit a snag in 2021 when she started harassing a woman named Marianne Ayer after their breakup. Marianne filed a protective order against Jean, who then violated the order in June 2021, leading to her arrest.

