The morning television program Good Morning America premiered on ABC on Nov. 3, 1975. At the time, it was hosted by David Hartman and Nancy Dussault, who was soon after replaced by Sandy Hill. The format of the morning variety program was modeled after a locally produced show in Cleveland called The Morning Exchange and the Boston affiliate show, Morning Exchange.

Since its debut, Good Morning America's cast has included some familiar faces such as Paula Zahn (1988-1990), Elizabeth Vargas (1996-1997), and Chris Cuomo (2006-2009). Today, the show features news, interviews, weather forecasts, special-interest stories, and popular segments such as "GMA Heat Index, "GMA Deals & Steals," and "GMA Play of the Day." As for its decades-long competition with the Today Show, GMA has the most-watched morning show since Summer 2012. GMA has also won three Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Morning Program, and its spinoffs include Good Night America, GMA Lunch Break, and Strahan, Sara, and Keke.

Who's on Good Morning America today?

Is Good Morning America live?

The show is on every weekday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. across the country, airing live on the east coast and with a tape delay in all other U.S. time zones. So, if you are watching GMA on the West Coast, it is not technically live.

Good Morning America tickets

If you want to be a part of GMA's live studio audience — the show films in Times Square — you can click here to sign up for free tickets. The tickets are usually handed out a week or two before the show date, and if you can't get tickets for the studio audience, you can always be part of the outdoor audience. The taping is one hour long, and you can reserve up to four tickets.

How to watch Good Morning America:

You can stream GMA on ABC online or through the ABC app. You can also stream the show on your Sling TV or AT&T Now app. Unfortunately, you can not watch GMA on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.