Joe Buck Is Guest Hosting 'GMA,' but Many Are Wondering Why He's on the Show

If you've watched football at any point over the last decade-plus, you've likely heard Joe Buck's sonorous voice providing commentary. For a long time, Joe was a commentator for Fox's NFL coverage before he joined ESPN to take over Monday Night Football.

Now, Joe is filling in as a host on Good Morning America, and many are wondering how he wound up with that gig. Here's what we know about why Joe is now filling in on Good Morning America.

Why is Joe Buck on 'GMA'?

The regular hosts of Good Morning America are Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and George Stephanopoulos, but as is often the case over the summer, the team at GMA is dealing with some vacations at the moment. George is currently out, so ABC is having Joe fill in for July 23-25. It's a limited run, and one that's definitely outside of his usual role as a commentator, but it's one he's filling for the moment.

Malika Andrews, also of ESPN, will reportedly be filling in on GMA over the weekend for similar reasons. Because ESPN and ABC are both owned by Disney, these kinds of crossovers might become more and more common as Disney works to take advantage of the full breadth of personalities and hosts that they have available to them. That might occasionally mean that an anchor shows up in an unusual context, but you'll probably get used to it.

Sports and news has had crossover before.

Of course, it's worth noting that Michael Strahan, one of Joe's co-anchors on the desk on GMA, started in the world of sports, and still spends some time there during the NFL season. It's clear, then, that there's plenty of precedent for news anchors to move between those worlds, even if they're more comfortable in one than the other. When Robin and Michael welcomed Joe to the GMA desk, he was clearly amazed that they got up early enough to do the show every day.

Morning news anchors have famously insane routines, as they often have to get up long before the sun is up in order to be in front of a camera by 7 a.m. Thankfully, Joe's schedule more typically involves working in the evenings. Monday Night Football games don't start until 10 hours after GMA is off the air, so Joe has had to adjust his schedule just a bit to make this morning routine work.

For now, all we know is that Joe is going to be on the morning desk for a few days in July. It's possible that ABC is seeing how he might fit in on a more permanent basis, but this test drive, if that's what it is, is relatively brief. Joe certainly has the voice for news, and has used it to call some enormous football games over the years.