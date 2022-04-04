So many of us start our day with Good Morning America. The news program features a number of well-known anchors and personalities we've grown to love. Over the years, viewers have seen anchors on the show go through ups and downs, and anchors come and go, but many of them have been behind the desk for years.On Good Morning America, Sam Champion kept us all updated with his weather reports. He left the network back in 2013 and was replaced with Ginger Zee, but he's filled in for her on occasion over the years. Now, fans have seen him back on GMA and are wondering if he will be a permanent fixture on the show again.Is Sam Champion back on 'GMA'?Sam is on Good Morning Amerca and more for at least one week. On April 3, 2022, he posted on Instagram about a marathon of shows he will be a part of on ABC. From Monday, April 4 to Thursday, April 7, he will be giving viewers weather reports on GMA and Eyewitness News in the morning and at noon.But this doesn't mean that he's permanently back on GMA. It looks like this is another instance where he's filling in for Ginger. According to People, he took her place behind the newsdesk while she was on maternity leave in 2016. Then, in 2018, he did so again while Ginger was pregnant with her second child.Currently, Ginger is in Jackson, MI covering the tornados that have damaged so much in that area. On Instagram, she's been posting updates of her time there.So viewers can still see her on GMA. She just won't be in the studio live with the show's audience. For now, it's not clear when she will be back. But since Sam said he will be on ABC until Thursday, she may come back the following day.