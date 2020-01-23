We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
robin-roberts-amber-laigt-1579803581276.jpg
Source: Instagram

'Good Morning America' Anchor Robin Roberts Is Happily Dating Amber Laign

By

On Dec. 29, 2013, Good Morning America's Robin Roberts announced to the world that she was in a long-term relationship with her partner, Amber Laign. And now, nearly a decade later, the lovebirds are still together and happier than ever. But have they secretly exchanged vows? And if not, will they be taking a trip down the aisle in the near future? Better yet, have they ever talked about this publicly? Here's what we know so far.

First off, who is Amber Laign?

Amber, who studied at The Swedish Institute of Health Sciences, is a licensed massage therapist from the San Francisco Bay area and she specializes in chronic pain. She's also the co-founder of Plant Juice Oils, a company that, according to her LinkedIn, makes an "optimized formulation of CBD and essential oils for maximum therapeutic benefits." Their products offer relief from issues like stress, joint discomfort, and sleeplessness. 