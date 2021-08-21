Fans Are Sad Robin Roberts Is Leaving 'GMA' — but She'll Be Back! Here's the Scoop

Before she was on GMA, Robin worked for ESPN from 1990-2005. She began to work for ABC News as a featured reporter for Good Morning America in 1995 before eventually making the switch full-time to GMA in 2005.

Robin has also been awarded many times for her excellence in journalism, including winning a Mel Greenberg Media Award in 2001, the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism in 2014, and Radio Television Digital News Foundation's Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. She was also inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame for her contributions to the game of women's basketball through her broadcasting work and play.

With all her accolades and steady jobs in high-profile newscasting, it's probably no surprise that Celebrity Net Worth estimates Robin's net worth to be around $45 million. In 2016, it was reported her pay for Good Morning America alone was $18 million, and it has likely only increased since then.

Fans are looking forward to seeing Robin on their TV soon, but in the meantime, hopefully, she's resting and relaxing!