George Stephanopoulos and His Wife, Ali, Have Been Together for Nearly 20 Years

George and his wife, Ali Wentworth , will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, 2021. As Ali relayed during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan , she and George only dated for a few months before getting engaged.

Wary of dating someone all too acquainted with the political circuit in Washington D.C., she felt somewhat skeptical about their first date — but George swept her right off her feet.

"Two months, we dated, before he proposed," she revealed. "At the time, I was living in Los Angeles, so you either dated an actor or an agent. Slim pickings. I actually thought Hugh Grant was my guy. ... I never even met him, but in my mind, we lived in the English countryside."