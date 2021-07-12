Logo
George Stephanopoulos
Source: Getty

Get Ready, 'Jeopardy!' Fans! George Stephanopoulos Is the Show's Next Celebrity Guest Host

Jul. 12 2021, Published 2:37 p.m. ET

The famed role of Jeopardy! host has been filled by many famous faces within the last year in the wake of Alex Trebek's death. Celebrities from the stage, screen, television, and seemingly everything in between have been tapped to host the show in short, two-week stints, and they have created some truly memorable moments.

The next star to take the reins of the iconic game show is ABC host George Stephanopoulos, who is well known for his role on Good Morning America. So, how high is George's salary for taking on such an illustrious role, and what other details do we know about him stepping in as host? Keep reading to find out!

George Stephanopoulos
Source: Getty
What is George Stephanopoulos's salary for hosting 'Jeopardy!'? He is donating it, like every other host has since Alex Trebek died.

Like every single other host that has hosted Jeopardy! since Alex's untimely passing, George is opting to donate the money that he would have made from hosting. It was decided that in lieu of pay, Jeopardy! would donate an amount equal to the player's winnings from each guest host's stint to a charity of the host's choice.

George has not made public which charity he has selected, but it's almost certain that he will make a decision soon. Some charities that other guest hosts have chosen to donate their salaries to include Odyssey Atlanta, The Bowery Mission, Justice Defenders, Health Corps, and more.

George has made it known just how excited he is to take on the role, telling Jeopardy! producers during a pre-show recording, "I actually never imagined that I would one day be on the stage as a guest host. It was a thrill enough for me the time I was a category or a response."

The journalist noted that Trebek has been a big inspiration of his, adding tidbits he picked up from the late star: "This is about the game. Remember that first and foremost. … It’s not about you. It’s about the contestants. It’s about the clues. It’s about the action."

Now it's only a matter of time before fans see if George can translate the journalistic prowess that has gotten him gigs moderating presidential debates into game show hosting.

George added, "The minute that I heard I was going to do it and started telling people, everybody lights up when you tell them you’re going to be guest hosting Jeopardy! They think it’s the coolest thing in the world, and after doing it for a week of shows, they’re right."

His stint on the game show will be followed by his Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts, who takes over as host starting July 19, 2021. Catch new episodes of Jeopardy! weekdays at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

