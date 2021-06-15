Savannah Guthrie Pays Tribute to Alex Trebek: "I'm More in Awe of Him"

Savannah’s Jeopardy! stint began on June 14 and will last for two weeks until Friday, June 25. So is she skipping her regular job as a daily host for two weeks? Well, not exactly. Many of us are aware that Jeopardy! episodes don’t film live, but to fit into Savannah's crazy schedule, they filmed all 10 of her episodes over two days.

Yes, that means 10 different outfits, 20 Jeopardy! boards, and around 600 clues to read in only two days. That is a lot of work to do over the course of just two days on top of Savannah’s already demanding job in which she delivers the news to America every morning.

Savannah has interviewed people from Liz Cheney to Ellen Degeneres (post-scandal) to Jean Trebek in her first interview since Alex passed away.