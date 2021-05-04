Bill Whitaker Is Excellent at Keeping His Politics to Himself, so We Investigated

There’s a new guest host taking the podium on Jeopardy! — Bill Whitaker. Many know Bill as the iconic journalist who hosts and investigates for 60 Minutes on CBS . Others know him as the CBS West Coast man, even though he’s been in New York for the past four years. And although he covers all types of stories, many wonder which political party he’s in.

Bill Whitaker keeps very quiet about his personal life, including which candidates he has voted for. Many journalists can be skewed in their personal opinions, but all journalists try to stay completely impartial when it comes to their reporting.

And for Bill, he’s an effortless example of someone who reports on sensitive and relevant topics but can keep his political views to himself.