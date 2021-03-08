Here's Why Some 'Jeopardy!' Fans are Skipping Episodes for the First Time Ever

Shortly after the riots at the Capitol Building, Katie Couric was invited on to Bill Maher’s show, a notoriously liberal talk show. On the show, Katie shared her fears about how the GOP has mutated throughout Donald Trump’s presidency.

"It is so shocking,” Katie shared. “Not only are they not conceding, Bill, but their thoughts — that there might have been some collusion among members of Congress, some are refusing to go through magnetometers ... to check for weapons, they're not wearing masks during this siege.”

That alone wouldn’t typically provoke much controversy, especially since Katie was just reporting on the facts.