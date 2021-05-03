'60 Minutes' Star Bill Whitaker Is More Than Ready to Step up as Host of 'Jeopardy!'

"I have been really blown away by the coverage this all gets. I truly did think, silly me, that I was going to be a Jeopardy! guest host and carry on with my life as usual," Bill said to The Washington Post recently. He added, "But these hosts: They’re gossiped about, they’re tweeted about, they’re in People Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter. I’m going, 'Oh my God, I had no idea that this was going to be this wild and crazy.'"

Catch Bill on Jeopardy! starting May 3, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC.