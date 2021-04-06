Did NFL Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Graduate From College? What Did He Study?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the middle of his two-week run as host on Jeopardy!

The athlete had a laugh on his first night hosting when contestant Scott Shewfelt poked a little fun at him. Aaron laughed off the joke about what happened during the 2021 NFC Championship Game between the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it set a good tone for the rest of Aaron's run on the game show.