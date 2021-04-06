Aaron Rodgers Isn't Ready to Retire — but It Might Come Sooner Than Expected

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been with the team since he was first drafted in 2005. With three MVP titles and a Super Bowl ring under his belt (along with plenty of other awards and honors), he's achieved more in 15 seasons than most of his fellow athletes have. But could his athletic career be ending soon?

The athlete has previously expressed a desire to continue his time on the field, but he may be retiring sooner than he'd planned.