Katie Couric Is the First Woman to Host 'Jeopardy!' but She Won't Be the Last

Katie started hosting Jeopardy! on International Women's Day 2021 and will continue to host the show for two weeks. That means, for now, her time ends on March 19.

"Welcome to Jeopardy! everyone," Katie said at the start of hosting her first episode. "It is such a thrill to be here guest-hosting a show I've watched and loved for years, and of course, a real honor to help out as all of us recover from the loss of the truly irreplaceable Alex Trebek."