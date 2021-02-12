Brayden Smith, Five-Time 'Jeopardy!' Winner, Passed Away at 24 Years Old

Brayden gained fame amongst Jeopardy! fans as virtually the last multi-time champion of the show during Alex Trebek's life. The famed host, who passed away Nov. 8, 2020, was still at the show's helm during Brayden's remarkable five-time champion streak. With only a few months removed since Alex's death, the loss of Brayden is simply another terrible blow dealt to fans of the show. Since the information was revealed, the young star's cause of death hasn't been shared publicly.