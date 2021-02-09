'Alaskan Bush People' Patriarch Billy Brown Has Died — What Happened?

Billy died on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 68. According to a statement from his son Bear, his death was related to the seizures he had been suffering from for years. “We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved patriarch Billy Brown passed away last night after suffering from a seizure," Bear wrote on his private Instagram account (via People ). "He was our best friend — a wonderful and loving dad, granddad and husband and he will be dearly missed."

"He lived his life on his terms, off the grid and off the land and taught us to live like that as well. We plan to honor his legacy going forward, and to continue with his dream. We ask for privacy and prayers during this painful time. God Bless Everyone!"

Our thoughts are with the Brown family and their friends during this difficult time.