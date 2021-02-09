'Alaskan Bush People' Star Billy Brown Has Died at the Age of 68

The Brown family matriarch Ami Brown beat her stage-3 cancer diagnosis, but the Alaskan Bush People stars have dealt with several additional and very serious health struggles over the years, especially when it comes to the patriarch of the family, Billy Brown.

Sadly, Billy passed away on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. His death is an undeniably tragic loss for his family and the many fans who followed his life via the Discovery Channel show, recent updates regarding his health indicate that he had struggled with serious health issues for several years. Here's what we know about what was wrong with Billy Brown .

Billy had suffered from seizures since recovering from a coma back in 2008.

In 2015, Billy told Radar Online about his experience of being in a coma. "Everything shut down: my kidneys, my lungs. My brain swelled to like 75 percent. They literally thought that I would be child-like if I did wake up. It was [a] really bad thing that we’ve been fighting for almost 10 years now," he said. "To be honest, everything is really up in the air right now. We just don’t know. We’re doing a lot of praying right now and hoping that we can continue our lifestyle."

Billy also said that doctors were unable to figure out why he had gone into the coma in the first place. "They never found out. I was simply fine one day. I started that day thinking I was getting sick, but I wasn’t sick. And then I simply just fell over one day.”

Although Billy had experienced the seizures ever since getting out of the coma, it was clear that his condition had been worsening over the past few years. At one point, he even suffered a seizure on the show.