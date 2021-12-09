Why Is Trivia Wiz and 'Jeopardy!' Champion Ken Jennings Referred to as "The Professor"?

The American revival saw Jeopardy! smarties James Holzhauer, Ken Jennings, and Brad Rutter take on the role of the chasers. The contestants aim to correctly answer as many questions as possible within a 60-second timespan, hoping to outdo the chasers. The brainy clan of chasers is what separates them from fruitful cash winnings.

In June 2021, the ABC show welcomed aboard quiz genius Mark "The Beast" Labbett — who's been a chaser on several versions of The Chase. And just like the Beast, the other chasers, too, are honored with nicknames.