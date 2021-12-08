Selena Gomez Is Dipping Her Toes Into the True Crime Genre With Her Own Series

As if she isn't busy enough, Selena has a new album in the works. In a December 2021 chat with Variety, she teased, "It’s not going to be that long from now. It’s not going to be as long as people think." She is also currently filming Season 2 of Only Murders in the Building, a thing we truly cannot wait for. We don't know much except what Selena was able to say, "I was really really shocked because this is so different, but it’s what makes the show so great." We are ready to keep solving!