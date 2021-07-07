Serendipity3 Is Reopening With a New Celebrity Partner and Investor

As a born and bred New Yorker, I can tell you that nothing screams sixth-grade birthday party quite like the Upper East Side's Serendipity3, located on 60th between 2nd and 3rd, pretty much across the street from the big Bloomingdales.

The iconic restaurant appears in the 2001 film by the same name, and of course, in the Gossip Girl novels. Plus, it's seen quite the celebrity following, from Cher and Joan and Melissa River to Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Its famous Frrrozen (three r's) Hot Chocolate even gets a mention in HBO's Girls. If you haven't tried it, you need to.