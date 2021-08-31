'Only Murders in the Building' Is a Classic New York City Whodunit

While true crime and comedy don't seem like a combination that would work, listeners flock to podcasts like My Favorite Murder and Morbid. Hulu is hoping that this will translate to TV as well, and that viewers will watch Only Murders in the Building in droves.

The series stars comedy powerhouses and frequent collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short, and it features Selena Gomez. Their characters, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively, bond when they find out that they share an obsession for the podcast, All Is Not OK in Oklahoma.