'Only Murders in the Building' Is a Classic New York City Whodunit

'Only Murders in the Building' Is a Classic New York City WhodunitBy Shannon Raphael
Aug. 31 2021, Published 1:18 p.m. ET
While true crime and comedy don't seem like a combination that would work, listeners flock to podcasts like My Favorite Murder and Morbid. Hulu is hoping that this will translate to TV as well, and that viewers will watch Only Murders in the Building in droves.
The series stars comedy powerhouses and frequent collaborators Steve Martin and Martin Short, and it features Selena Gomez. Their characters, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel, respectively, bond when they find out that they share an obsession for the podcast, All Is Not OK in Oklahoma.
The trio gets the opportunity to host a podcast of their own — and to see if their passion for true crime extends beyond their listening — when someone is murdered in their luxury Upper West Side apartment building, the Arconia.
The show largely takes place in the Manhattan neighborhood, and the interior of the apartment complex is a frequent setting as well. Where was the comedy series actually filmed?
Where was 'Only Murders in the Building' filmed?
Even the most jaded New Yorkers will feel at home while watching Only Murders in the Building, as the series features shots of some of the most notable spots in the city that never sleeps.
The opening scene of the show features Charles walking near the West Side of Central Park, and he even passes the notorious Dakota apartment building (which is where John Lennon was shot). He then stops to take a photo with a fan, and he realizes that he is officially a washed up actor.
The Arconia is the apartment building where the main characters live and where the murder takes place. Though it is a fictional residential building, the Belnord on the Upper West Side was used for the exterior shots of the Arconia. The Belnord was built in 1909, and it's known for its architecture, its grand courtyard, and for featuring 13 floors worth of grand apartments.
However, the interior of the building was not utilized in the show, meaning that you can't go to the Belnord and rent Charles, Mabel, or Oliver's apartments.
It's unclear whether those interior scenes were filmed in New York as well, or if a soundstage was utilized somewhere else.
When was 'Only Murders in the Building' filmed?
Leading actor Steve Martin shared a photo of his first day on the set of the Hulu series on his Twitter feed. He posted the image on Dec. 3, 2020.
"Today is the first day of filming our new TV show, Only Murders in the Building, in Manhattan," he wrote. "Starring the incredible Selena Gomez and the just OK Martin Short."
After about four months of shooting, production ended on the show in April 2021. The Cheaper By the Dozen actor also marked the conclusion of filming on his Twitter page as well.
"We just wrapped Only Murders in the Building, a four month shoot with Marty, Selena and me. Protocols protected the crew and cast," he shared on April 15, 2021. "Thank you Disney and Hulu for stringent, defensive measures that worked."
The first three episodes of Only Murders in the Building are available to stream on Hulu now. New episodes drop on Tuesdays, and the Season 1 finale will debut on Oct. 5, 2021.