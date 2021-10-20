Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Has a Few Loose Ends Saved for Next Season

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Only Murders in the Building.

To put together a compelling mystery story, you've got to be pretty smart, or at least intelligent enough to keep your viewers simultaneously entertained while being able to slip in general surprises that make sense. A great whodunnit is also packed with early clues and foreshadowing that has audiences slapping their foreheads at the end of each cliffhanger episode. And many fans of Only Murders in the Building are saying that Steve Martin's Hulu show fulfills that need for them. But as is the case with any great mystery, there are some loose ends that need to be addressed.