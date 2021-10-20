‘Only Murders in the Building’ Might Be a Comedy, but It’s a Great Mystery Too (SPOILERS)By Mustafa Gatollari
Oct. 19 2021, Published 10:55 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Only Murders in the Building.
Viewers seem to gobble up anything and everything with a true-crime premise these days, and it seems like every single content producer and network has its own true crime show. Heck, even VH1 is getting in on the action — this is the same network that gave us Flavor of Love ladies and gentlemen.
It's understandable why so many folks love true crime. For some reason, learning about the most sordid unsolved cases and the satisfaction of being able to crack them is too delicious to pass up.
Hulu's Only Murders in the Building lampoons our culture's current true crime obsession but actually serves up a great mystery ending that many people are asking to be explained.
'Only Murders in the Building' ending, explained.
A whodunnit comedy with a true-crime background premise that stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez sounds like just the wonderful kind of series that was concocted in a fever dream, but it undeniably works. Not just as a comedy but as a murder mystery too, for all of its jokes about folks who are obsessed with true crime.
Just like any good murder mystery, arriving at the eventual killer is full of plenty of twists and turns that it's easy to be left feeling like east is west and that you're nowhere near as clever as the characters in whatever book you're reading or show you're watching.
So here's what happened in the climax of Only Murders in the Building.
The big question in the Hulu series is: "Who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi)?" We come to find out that the building's bassoonist, Jan (Amy Ryan), is the one who did Tim in after getting close to him. You see, the two were romantically intertwined. And sometimes, lovers lash out and murder the object of their desire. Life's wild that way.
It all began when Tim was feeling out of sorts ever since his friend group, the Hardy Boys, disbanded when his pal Zoe (Olivia Reis) died (accidentally) at the hands of Theo Dimas (James Caverly).
Jan swooped in while Tim was in the elevator one day and the two began to violently suck on each other's faces, beginning their tempestuous love affair: sad Tim and the bassoonist.
However, Jan got it in her head that Tim was cheating on her after finding an emerald ring in his apartment. She assumed that the ring belonged to a lover of his, when in fact, Tim was holding onto it as a piece of evidence into Zoe's death. It turns out he was attempting to ruin the Dimas family but was killed by Jan before ever getting to that point.
How did Charles, Oliver, and Mabel discover Jan was the killer in 'Only Murders in the Building'?
Oliver and Mabel happened to find some bassoon cleaner in Tim's personal belongings. Charles, on the other hand, doesn't put two and two together about Jan until it's nearly too late. Thankfully, a clue that calls back to a letter linked to the killer in the Arconia keyed Charles into her real identity — the J's on the note she left Charles were identical to the ones found in that first piece of evidence.
But who killed Bunny in 'Only Murders in the Building'?
That has yet to be seen. If you remember when the series first aired, it appears that Charles, Oliver, and Mabel were prime suspects in Bunny's (Jayne Houdyshell) murder because of their beef with the board member. However, the show seems to perfectly set up Season 2, where the stars will then embark on their next murder-solving adventure: Who Killed Bunny?
Has a release date been set for Season 2 of 'Only Murders in the Building'?
The show has already been greenlit for a Season 2 on Hulu and is expected to arrive around fall of 2022. Pre-production is already set, and filming is expected to begin in the winter of 2021. Are you excited to see more of the Steve, Selena, Martin trio?