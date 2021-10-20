‘Only Murders in the Building’ Might Be a Comedy, but It’s a Great Mystery Too (SPOILERS)

Viewers seem to gobble up anything and everything with a true-crime premise these days, and it seems like every single content producer and network has its own true crime show. Heck, even VH1 is getting in on the action — this is the same network that gave us Flavor of Love ladies and gentlemen.

Hulu's Only Murders in the Building lampoons our culture's current true crime obsession but actually serves up a great mystery ending that many people are asking to be explained.

It's understandable why so many folks love true crime. For some reason, learning about the most sordid unsolved cases and the satisfaction of being able to crack them is too delicious to pass up.

'Only Murders in the Building' ending, explained.

A whodunnit comedy with a true-crime background premise that stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez sounds like just the wonderful kind of series that was concocted in a fever dream, but it undeniably works. Not just as a comedy but as a murder mystery too, for all of its jokes about folks who are obsessed with true crime.

Just like any good murder mystery, arriving at the eventual killer is full of plenty of twists and turns that it's easy to be left feeling like east is west and that you're nowhere near as clever as the characters in whatever book you're reading or show you're watching. So here's what happened in the climax of Only Murders in the Building.

The big question in the Hulu series is: "Who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi)?" We come to find out that the building's bassoonist, Jan (Amy Ryan), is the one who did Tim in after getting close to him. You see, the two were romantically intertwined. And sometimes, lovers lash out and murder the object of their desire. Life's wild that way.

It all began when Tim was feeling out of sorts ever since his friend group, the Hardy Boys, disbanded when his pal Zoe (Olivia Reis) died (accidentally) at the hands of Theo Dimas (James Caverly). Jan swooped in while Tim was in the elevator one day and the two began to violently suck on each other's faces, beginning their tempestuous love affair: sad Tim and the bassoonist.

As we dive into the finale, let us never forget why we ended up in this mess in the first place.

However, Jan got it in her head that Tim was cheating on her after finding an emerald ring in his apartment. She assumed that the ring belonged to a lover of his, when in fact, Tim was holding onto it as a piece of evidence into Zoe's death. It turns out he was attempting to ruin the Dimas family but was killed by Jan before ever getting to that point.