Another Arconia Killing Is Coming: 'Only Murders in the Building' Has Been Renewed for Season 2

Though only half of the Season 1 episodes are out, Hulu has officially renewed the comedy series for Season 2.

Amateur-sleuths-turned-podcast hosts Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) are still trying to figure out who killed Tim Kono (Julian Cihi) on Season 1 of Only Murders in the Building , but the three will now have another mystery to unravel at the Arconia.

The first episode, "True Crime," which debuted on the streamer in late August 2021, became the most-watched Hulu Original comedy premiere ever. Since then, fans and critics alike have largely praised Only Murders in the Building.

Hulu has officially renewed 'Only Murders in the Building' for Season 2.

On Sept. 14, Hulu confirmed that the murder-mystery comedy will return for a second season. The news arrived on the same day that the fifth episode, "Twist," dropped on the streamer. The Season 1 plot focuses on the aforementioned podcasting trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, who all reside at the Arconia on the Upper West Side in New York City. They decide to investigate the mysterious shooting death of Tim Kono, and they determine that his killer lives in their building.

In addition to the star-studded main cast, Only Murders in the Building includes Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, Tina Fey, and Sting in supporting roles. The series was created by Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman, and John Hoffman.

"Only Murders in the Building reflects the kind of creative excellence that is the hallmark of Hulu Originals," Craig Erwich, the president of ABC Entertainment and Hulu Originals said in a statement, per Deadline. "Steve, John and Dan have created a uniquely captivating and entertaining series. The audience's response to the delightful blend of mystery, humor and emotion in the show has been overwhelming and we can't wait to follow this unlikely trio on their next adventure."

Karey Burke, the president of 20th Television, referred to the show as Hulu's "crown jewel," and she noted that the concept felt "fated" from the start. In their respective statements, both John Hoffman and Dan Fogelman noted that the renewal news was "exciting."

Their fellow co-creator, Steve Martin, shared his reaction to the news on his Twitter feed. "We've been picked up for a second season!" he wrote on Sept. 14. "That means another year of dieting, weightlifting, and memory pills for Steve." His co-star, Selena Gomez, commented on the second season update as well.

"@OnlyMurdersHulu is officially coming back for Season 2!" she tweeted along with a video from the show. The statements from the producers, creators, and stars indicated that the second season will focus on another murder in the Arconia — but who will be the next victim?

.@OnlyMurdersHulu is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/2H2VY8lhLl — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) September 14, 2021