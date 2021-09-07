Tina Fey Plays a Sarah Koenig-Esque Podcast Host on 'Only Murders in the Building'

The cast of the Hulu original, Only Murders in the Building, is already star-studded with Martin Short (Oliver Putnam), Selena Gomez (Mabel Mora), and Steve Martin (Charles-Haden Savage) playing the main characters, but there have also been a few notable A-list cameos that have kept viewers intrigued.

Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, and Sting, have all appeared on the comedy as side characters, and Tina Fey is the latest to join the cast in a guest role on the fourth episode, "The Sting."