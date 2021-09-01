The Exterior of the Arconia in 'Only Murders in the Building' Is a Real Landmark Spot in NYC

Hulu's latest star-studded series is the comedy Only Murders in the Building, which follows three true crime podcast-obsessed neighbors — Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) — who decide to take an investigation into their own hands after someone is killed.

At the end of the first episode, Charles declares that the trio should solely focus on people who have been murdered in their apartment building (hence where the title of the series comes from).