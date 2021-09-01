The Exterior of the Arconia in 'Only Murders in the Building' Is a Real Landmark Spot in NYC

The Exterior of the Arconia in 'Only Murders in the Building' Is a Real Landmark Spot in NYCBy Shannon Raphael
Sep. 1 2021, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
Hulu's latest star-studded series is the comedy Only Murders in the Building, which follows three true crime podcast-obsessed neighbors — Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) — who decide to take an investigation into their own hands after someone is killed.
At the end of the first episode, Charles declares that the trio should solely focus on people who have been murdered in their apartment building (hence where the title of the series comes from).
The aforementioned structure is the Arconia, an exclusive and stately 14-story property on the Upper West Side.
Unlike other apartment buildings in New York, even other luxury high-rises, the Arconia features an interior courtyard, an impressive iron gate, and its own driveway.
The elaborate architecture of the exterior and the sprawling interior have many viewers wondering if the Arconia is a real place, or if it's simply just another case of Hollywood magic.
Is the Arconia a real place in 'Only Murders in the Building'?
The Hulu series remained true to its setting for filming, as it was shot entirely in New York City. Though Charles, Oliver, and Mabel's units would be the envy of anyone living in a shoebox apartment in the Big Apple, they are not actual, rentable places. The Arconia is not a real building in the city, and the apartments there were actually constructed on sets in a studio located in the Bronx.
However, those shots of the stunning outside of the Arconia do belong to a luxury condominium building that is on the Upper West Side.
The facade of the Belnord, which is on West 86th Street in between Broadway and Amsterdam, was used to represent the exterior of the Arconia. The block-long building has long list of amenities, including a large center courtyard with a lush garden, and a covered porch for cars to drop off and pick up passengers.
The 13-story Italian Renaissance-inspired landmark was designed by Hiss and Weekes in 1908.
What do the apartments at the Belnord cost? Prepare to spend millions.
While the apartments featured on Only Murders in the Building are not for sale, there are units in the Belnord that are available for purchase (though they do look quite different than what is seen on the screen).
The Belnord has more than 200 two-to-six bedroom apartment units in the building. The lowest-priced active listing, per StreetEasy, is a two-bedroom, two bathroom apartment for $2,450,000.
The highest-priced listing, which is in contract, in the highly sought-after building is a five-bedroom, seven bathroom unit for $14,120,000.
Living in the most desirable city in the world doesn't come cheap as it is. A building with access to a sprawling and picturesque courtyard, and one that has views of Central Park may just break the bank.
