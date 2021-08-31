Julian Cihi Plays the Unfortunate Victim, Tim Kono, in 'Only Murders in the Building'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Only Murders in the Building. Like its title suggests, Only Murders in the Building centers around the killing of a resident in an apartment property. In the beginning of the first episode of the Hulu comedy, the three main characters, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), take an elevator ride with Tim Kono (Julian Cihi).

Article continues below advertisement

The trio doesn't know it at the time, but the elevator ride will be the last time that they see Tim alive. Just a few hours later, during a fire drill at the Arconia apartment building, Tim will die. While the authorities initially rule that Tim completed suicide, the aforementioned group of three are also true crime podcast aficionados. They begin to investigate the murder, and they find out that some of their neighbors have many secrets.

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Though Tim's main importance in the show's plot is through his death, understanding his past will be key to find out who his killer is. Read on to find out more about the character and about the actor who plays him.

Who is Tim Kono on 'Only Murders in the Building'? Who could have killed him? The character is only alive for a brief few minutes on the show, and he's heard having a tense phone call on the elevator. Aside from his brief, attitude-filled cameo in the elevator scene, the next time viewers (and Mabel, Charles, and Oliver) see Tim is after he is killed. Only three episodes of the Hulu original have been released so far, but there are plenty of Tim's neighbors who had motives to harm him. Article continues below advertisement The Only Murders in the Building podcast hosts learn that Tim had bad relationships with Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell), the head of HOA at the Arconia, and with Howard Morris (Michael Cyril Creighton), his cat-owning neighbor. The identity of another suspect remains unknown, as Charles had seen a man in a hooded sweatshirt running up the building's stairs during the fire drill. Source: Instagram Article continues below advertisement One of our protagonists is also a potential culprit. The big twist at the end of the first episode is the revelation that Mabel and Tim had been childhood friends and amaeteur sleuths together. The two made up one half of the Arconia Hardy Boys, and their group disbanded after another fellow member, Zoe, died. Viewers likely won't learn the identity of Tim's killer until the final episode of the season.