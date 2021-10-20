We Know Nadine Velazquez From 'Queens' Can Act, but Can She Sing?

It's crazy what some actors will do for a part they love. Whether it's spending time in a mental hospital like the cast of One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest or learning how to ice skate, which is what Margot Robbie did for I, Tonya, they will really go the extra mile. In the new ABC show Queens, four women that were in a hip hop group in the '90s reunite to return to their former glory.

The group, Nasty Bitches, is made up of Naomi ( Brandy ), Jill (Naturi Naughton), Brianna ( Eve ), and Valeria ( Nadine Velazquez ). Brandy, Eve, and Naturi all have backgrounds in music and performing. Nadine, who does not, is the wild card of the bunch, which leaves us wondering if Nadine sings in Queens. Here's what we know so far about her foray into the world of hip hop.

Does Nadine Velazquez sing in 'Queens'?

With a name like Nasty Bitches, who wouldn't want a glorious reunion? The show itself is really going all out. Ahead of its premiere, a video for the group dropped Oct. 1 and it has all of our favorite '90s video tropes — a mansion, a yacht, and a ton of champagne. It also featured Brandy, Eve, Naturi, and Nadine rapping.

In an interview with The Breakfast Club, the cast of Queens talked about Nadine being the new kid on the music block. Eve said, "It's funny I feel like for me, Brandy, and Naturi, it might have been slightly easy just 'cause we come from a performing background, but for Nadine, who murders it, by the way, Nadine has never performed, rap, sang like at all and she murders it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

Regarding her relationship with music, Nadine told The Breakfast Club that she was new to rap. Having been raised Pentecostal Christian, she wasn't exposed to that kind of music growing up. She went on to say that the other cast members created a safe space for her to experiment as a performer and while music is in her soul, "it's something that I haven't tapped into until now, something that would come in and out of my life, but I never felt confident enough to put myself in that position."