Rapper Eve Reveals That She and Her Husband, Maximillion Copper, Are Expecting a Child

Oh baby! Like many female celebrities, Eve has found herself under constant baby-bump watch over the years. From the early days of her rap career to jumping the broom with British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper, it appears that Eve’s name has always been attached to pregnancy. And while most fans have been hopeful that the entrepreneur would have a brood of her own, it appears that they might be getting their wish.

All eyes are on Eve as she stars on the new ABC show Queens, where she portrays Brianna aka Professor Sex, a former rapper turned family woman. And with her latest revelation on Instagram about expanding her family with Maximillion, fans have one question in mind: How many kids does Eve have? Get comfortable as we give you the 4-1-1.

So, how many kids does Eve have?

On Oct. 15, 2021, Eve set social media ablaze with some personal news. In an Instagram post, the “Tambourine” rapper revealed that she is currently expecting her first child, with photos of her dressed in all black clutching a super-cute baby bump.

“Can you believe it @mrgumball300? We finally get to tell everyone!!!!! You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” she wrote with hearts and heart-faced emojis. In the second photo, another hand assumed to be Maximillion's can also be seen touching the baby bump. Adorbs!

Maximilian also shared her excitement and posted the same photo on his respective Instagram page. “Very excited to share this news… we have a lil human on the way,” he wrote with a heart emoji. If you’ve been MIA, Eve walked away from her hosting gig on The Talk in December 2020 after three years to focus on her family. And it appears that focus has birthed a beautiful blessing.

“My husband and I got to spend a ton of time together that we never did before because we were traveling so much and it was important for both of us to not be apart like we were,” Eve — who after getting married in 2014 moved to London where Maximillion lived, but filmed The Talk in the U.S. — told Metro UK in November 2020 about the lockdown and deciding to leave the show. “When I was doing the show and things were normal, I was flying back and forth every two weeks and he was doing the same.”

Eve went on to share that with limited time spent together as a couple, her hosting gig ultimately got in the way of their family life. And since having children together was a focus, she had to make the decision.

“Even then we might spend five or seven days together and then not see each other in three weeks – that’s not a great relationship,” Eve told the outlet. “You can’t stay married like that. We’re working on our family and I don’t want to lose any more time with him, with our family."