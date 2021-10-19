'Queens' Stars Brandy and Nadine Velazquez Talk Rapping and Chasing Your Dreams (EXCLUSIVE)

The idea of a girl group trying to recapture their fame seems easier said than done, but this fictional story provides a powerful message that viewers can take away and apply to all facets of their lives. For Brandy and Nadine, they want viewers to realize the power of their dreams.

“I just want people to just see themselves somewhere in our characters,” Brandy tells us. “I want people to realize that no matter where you are in life, if you have a dream and a desire, that the universe is ready to back you if you're ready to take another shot at something. There's always second chances.”

According to Nadine, if fans “feel inspired” and walk away saying that they “didn’t know they needed this show,” their work is done.

Not only will Queens give audiences insight into the happenings in the music industry, but it also makes a serious case for the power of friendship, womanhood, and women's empowerment.

Catch new episodes of Queens Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.