Has Nicki Minaj's Net Worth Continued Growing in 2021?By Stephanie Harper
Oct. 12 2021, Published 2:25 p.m. ET
Rap music was never the same after Nicki Minaj entered the scene. The Trinidadian rapper found massive success after her single “Your Love" was released in the spring of 2010, even though she'd been making music prior to that. Since then, she’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop like Lil Wayne and Drake.
Having those two rappers on her BFF list is kind of a big deal since they are both so well-known. There’s no denying that Nicki has been caught up in some drama over the years – including the scandal surrounding her husband Kenneth Petty – but her net worth doesn’t seem to be negatively impacted by that at this time.
What is Nicki Minaj‘s net worth?
As it stands today, Nicki Minaj has a net worth of $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her impressive income is the result of her amazing rap career, her modeling career, what she’s done as an actress, and more. She’s considered a noteworthy rapper in the industry since she’s pulled in more than 100 awards over the course of her career. Nicki’s net worth makes so much sense when we take all these things into account.
Nicki Minaj
Rapper, Singer, Model, Actress
Net worth
Nicki Minaj is known for her incredible rap career after originally being signed to Young Money Records.
Birthdate: Dec. 8, 1982
Birthplace: Trinidad and Tobago
Birth name: Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty
Father: Robert Maraj
Mother: Carol Maraj
Marriages: Kenneth Petty (m. 2019)
Children: One son born in 2020
Education: Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School
Here’s what Nicki Minaj's humble beginnings were like.
Nicki Minaj didn’t always have a net worth of $100 million to her name. In fact, her humble beginnings were a lot different than what her life looks like now. Once upon a time, she worked at a Red Lobster in the Bronx while attempting to make it in the Hollywood industry. She ended up getting fired from the job for catching an attitude with her customers.
It’s hard to picture Nicki working in food service but at the end of the day, everyone has to start somewhere. When Lil Wayne discovered her and signed her to the Young Money record label, her life began to drastically change.
How does Nicki Minaj spend her millions?
When it comes to looking good, Nicki Minaj isn’t willing to cut corners. In fact, according to The Wallet, she was willing to drop $75,000 on a single weave. The natural human hair that was used for the weave came from a woman who spent six years growing out the length, so it makes sense that it would cost so much. Nicki also has a purse collection that includes a long list of top-notch designer brands. We’re talking about Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more.
Being totally blinged out with jewelry for a night out or a stage performance is the norm for Nicki, who at one point spent $500,000 on a diamond ring with a platinum and white gold band. This one piece of jewelry set her back half a million! It obviously was not a problem for her though.
Nicki’s also got a super nice car collection, including a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and a custom-colored pink Lamborghini Aventador. Her living situation is as nice as her cars. Back in 2016, she leased a hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, and in 2018, she moved to a Mediterranean-style mansion worth $10 million. She's wealthy, successful, and continually releasing new music.