Has Nicki Minaj's Net Worth Continued Growing in 2021?

Rap music was never the same after Nicki Minaj entered the scene. The Trinidadian rapper found massive success after her single “Your Love" was released in the spring of 2010, even though she'd been making music prior to that. Since then, she’s collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop like Lil Wayne and Drake .

Having those two rappers on her BFF list is kind of a big deal since they are both so well-known. There’s no denying that Nicki has been caught up in some drama over the years – including the scandal surrounding her husband Kenneth Petty – but her net worth doesn’t seem to be negatively impacted by that at this time.

As it stands today, Nicki Minaj has a net worth of $100 million according to Celebrity Net Worth . Her impressive income is the result of her amazing rap career, her modeling career, what she’s done as an actress, and more. She’s considered a noteworthy rapper in the industry since she’s pulled in more than 100 awards over the course of her career. Nicki’s net worth makes so much sense when we take all these things into account.

It’s hard to picture Nicki working in food service but at the end of the day, everyone has to start somewhere. When Lil Wayne discovered her and signed her to the Young Money record label, her life began to drastically change.

Nicki Minaj didn’t always have a net worth of $100 million to her name. In fact, her humble beginnings were a lot different than what her life looks like now. Once upon a time, she worked at a Red Lobster in the Bronx while attempting to make it in the Hollywood industry. She ended up getting fired from the job for catching an attitude with her customers.

How does Nicki Minaj spend her millions?

When it comes to looking good, Nicki Minaj isn’t willing to cut corners. In fact, according to The Wallet, she was willing to drop $75,000 on a single weave. The natural human hair that was used for the weave came from a woman who spent six years growing out the length, so it makes sense that it would cost so much. Nicki also has a purse collection that includes a long list of top-notch designer brands. We’re talking about Gucci, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Being totally blinged out with jewelry for a night out or a stage performance is the norm for Nicki, who at one point spent $500,000 on a diamond ring with a platinum and white gold band. This one piece of jewelry set her back half a million! It obviously was not a problem for her though.

Article continues below advertisement