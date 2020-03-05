We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Getty

Nicki Minaj's Husband, Kenneth Petty, Failed to Register as a Sex Offender

By

Kenneth Petty surrendered himself to federal authorities on Wednesday, March 4, after failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California. 

The 41-year-old music executive got married to Nicki Minaj in October 2019. The news came as a shock to the Barbz, with many wondering about what could have taken place in Petty's dark past. We set out to investigate: what did Kenneth Petty do?

So, what did Kenneth Petty do?

Petty was convicted of attempted first-degree rape in 1995, and he was sentenced to between 18 and 54 months in a state prison. 

As The Sun reveals, several factors were taken into account during his trial. Firstly, Petty used a knife or other cutting instrument to threaten his victim. Secondly, both Petty and his victim were both underage. 