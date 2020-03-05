Nicki Minaj's Husband, Kenneth Petty, Failed to Register as a Sex Offender

Kenneth Petty surrendered himself to federal authorities on Wednesday, March 4, after failing to register as a sex offender in the state of California.

The 41-year-old music executive got married to Nicki Minaj in October 2019. The news came as a shock to the Barbz, with many wondering about what could have taken place in Petty's dark past. We set out to investigate: what did Kenneth Petty do?