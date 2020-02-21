We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
nicki-minaj-nyfw-1582300847826.jpg
Source: Getty Images

Nicki Minaj Has a Younger Sister That Looks More Like Her Twin and Fans Are Shook

Over the past few weeks, Nicki Minaj's timeline has been filled with gorgeous selfies and romantic pics with her partner in crime, Kenneth Petty. But on Feb. 20, the rapper posted something quite different. She surprised fans with a rare clip of her family, where she could be seen spending quality time with her dad and her little sister, Ming Minaj.

Followers were pretty stunned at the resemblance between Nicki and Ming, already branding them "twins." But what else do we know about the rapper's little doppelgänger? And what about the rest of her siblings? Read on to find out.