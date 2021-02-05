Brandy Norwood's Daughter Is an Influencer and Owns Her Own Company

Some big things you may know actor and singer Brandy for are her role in Rodgers and Hammerstein's television version of Cinderella, her hit song "The Boy Is Mine" with Monica, her time as a judge on America's Got Talent, her Broadway debut in Chicago, and much more. The woman is out here doing it all! But some (also very big) things you might not know about her is that she has a 19-year-old daughter.