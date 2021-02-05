Here's Exactly What H.E.R. Looks Like Without Sunglasses

When you think of H.E.R., you automatically think of big, dark sunglasses. It's part of her look! She opened up to ELLE as to why she chooses to take some attention away from her face and keep some anonymity:

"I try to always stay focused, and stay true to myself, because as a woman, it's easy to look at other women and feel like, Maybe I should be doing this. In the age of social media, you look at other women who get attention, or compliments, and we start to question ourselves."