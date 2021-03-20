Here's a Breakdown of Qavo's Dating History Now That He and Saweetie Are Over

The 2018 music video, which featured Saweetie as the niece of a mob boss Quavo crosses because he wants to be with Saweetie’s character, led many to suspect that there had to be something going on between the two rappers.

"Dating rumors have swirled around the two rappers for the past several months; however, fans became increasingly suspicious several weeks ago, when Saweetie appeared in the 'Workin Me' video as Quavo’s love interest," Complex wrote .