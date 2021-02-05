Saweetie Can Thank Instagram for Her Fame

Get ready to feel inspired because the story of how Saweetie became one of the most legendary female rappers of this generation is a good one. Before we dive into that, let's get you up to speed on her wildly successful career. Saweetie — real name is Diamonté Harper — recently gained worldwide fame less than five years ago and she's now a BET , People's Choice, and MTV Video Music Awards-nominated artist. How does she do it?!

Though it didn't take much time for her to become a musical icon, she did have to set her love for music aside for a bit before she could really take it seriously. The "ICY" queen didn't start from the top! Come along and read about exactly how our girl Saweetie made it big so fast.

So, how did Saweetie get famous?

Saweetie had always had a passion for songwriting and rapping. She would create music while on her long drives to college where she was commuting two hours to the University of Southern California. “I would play a beat, and I would write in my notes as I was driving,” she told the Daily Trojan.

After graduating from USC in 2016, she started to work on her music more to try and make it an actual living for herself. It was in May 2017 when her life completely turned upside down. She had posted a simple, freestyle video of her performing her song "ICY Girl" (which is a rap over the beat of Khia’s “My Neck, My Back”) and you can probably guess what happened next. Yep, it was loved by the internet and went viral.

And because "ICY Girl" was such a hit, she filmed an official music video for it in October 2017. Once that happened, everything just started to fall into place for Saweetie at an incredibly speedy pace, although the fame didn't really happen overnight. "It definitely didn’t happen that quick, and I’ve had this dream since I was 14 years old, so that was a while ago,” she told Billboard.

