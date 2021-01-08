Doja Cat and Saweetie Released "Best Friends," But Are They Actually Friends?By Joseph Allen
Updated
In the world of celebrities, there are plenty of relationships that seem to be largely created for media consumption. Sometimes, an entire marriage seems designed only to generate headlines. For every fake relationship, though, there are also some genuine relationships that are the product of a genuine connection between two people. Thankfully, that seems to be the case for Doja Cat and Saweetie's friendship.
Doja Cat and Saweetie have an actual friendship.
Doja Cat and Saweetie recently collaborated on the release of "Best Friends," a new single that marks the first time the two of them have worked together. Naturally, the title of the single led some fans to wonder whether there was a genuine connection between Doja Cat and Saweetie, and, based on what they've said in public, it seems like the two of them are actually friends.
"I love Doja Cat. I met her about two years ago. I've always been a fan of her work, she works super hard, she's talented," Saweetie told Extra TV. "I think this record fits perfectly for us because it reminds me of independent women but in a different way. It's empowering, it's fun, it's sexy, but it still talks about some real stuff, and I feel like we're missing a best friend anthem so I think me and her just fit perfectly for it."
"Best Friends" is all about camaraderie between women.
Although the single may refer to the tight bond that Saweetie and Doja Cat have formed, it's also about solidarity between women more broadly. As Saweetie explained, the song is really about what it means to offer support to another woman. "The sacrifices you make, what you would do for your girl, hyping your girl up and complimenting her," Saweetie explained.
The song's chorus reinforces that dynamic. “That’s my best friend she a real bad b---- / Got her own money, she don’t need [n-word] / On the dance floor she had two-three drinks / Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in," Doja raps to start it.
Then Saweetie picks it up, adding "That’s my best friend she a real bad b---- / Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft / In the strip club know my girl gone tip / Now she twerking throw it out and come back in.”
The music video reinforces the song's message of solidarity.
In the video for the song, Doja Cat and Saweetie are seen relaxing by the pool before a guy played by King Bach comes up to hit on them. Throughout the video, the two are seen celebrating their friendship as they jump in a jeweled up car and head to a strip club. Once they arrive, the close friends have a slumber party, as close friends often do.
As Saweetie explained to Extra TV, the music video was shot to reinforce the central idea of the song. "We shot the video with Dave Meyers, another super talented director, so the way we shot this video, it brings the visions to life, so that's something I'm super excited about," she said during the interview.