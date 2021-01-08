Doja Cat and Saweetie Released "Best Friends," But Are They Actually Friends?

Although the single may refer to the tight bond that Saweetie and Doja Cat have formed, it's also about solidarity between women more broadly. As Saweetie explained, the song is really about what it means to offer support to another woman. "The sacrifices you make, what you would do for your girl, hyping your girl up and complimenting her," Saweetie explained.

The song's chorus reinforces that dynamic. “That’s my best friend she a real bad b---- / Got her own money, she don’t need [n-word] / On the dance floor she had two-three drinks / Now she twerking she throw it out and come back in," Doja raps to start it.

Then Saweetie picks it up, adding "That’s my best friend she a real bad b---- / Drive her own car, she don’t need no Lyft / In the strip club know my girl gone tip / Now she twerking throw it out and come back in.”