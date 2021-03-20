Was Saweetie Cheating on Quavo? Cryptic Tweets Have Fans Wondering What Happened

Migos star Quavo (Quavious Marshall) has been dating fellow rapper Saweetie (Diamonté Harpe)for quite some time, and the couple had posted a multitude of photos together online before their split.

Many celebrity couples broke up during quarantine — like Elizabeth Chambers and Armie Hammer, Christina El Moussa and Ant Anstead, and Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly — but a few have proven that their love can last while spending a lot of time together.

Was Quavo cheating on Saweetie? The "Stir Fry" rapper was publicly accused of cheating on his girlfriend with Lil Wayne's daughter, Reginae. Read on to find out where the reports came from, and for a refresher on how long the two have been together.

Therefore, it does not appear as if his message toward Quavo was founded in truth.

After posting the comment about Quavo and Reginae, Gerald put up Instagram Stories that showcased screenshots of other troll-like comments he left on the rap livestream. These included irreverent comments to Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, Offset and Cardi B, and Ja Rule.

While Saweetie and Quavo did not directly respond to Gerald's allegation, he has a YouTube channel that is filled with prank videos. Gerald also has a reputation for trolling celebrities in their comment sections and during Instagram lives.

Gerald's comments got fans stirring online, as many wondered if there was any truth to the rumor.

Reginae Carter is an actress and reality star who is also known for being the daughter of rapper Lil Wayne. She was also reportedly in a relationship with YFN Lucci at the time.

During a livestream for the Verzuz rap battle between Jeezy and Gucci Mane, which took place on Nov. 19, 2020, comedian Gerald Huston posted a comment asking Quavo if he was unfaithful to Saweetie.

The couple had been together for years, but some fans are wondering if there were significant issues going on in their relationship — specifically, whether cheating was involved.

Following their breakup, Quavo hinted that Saweetie may have cheated on him.

Reports that Quavo and Saweetie ended their relationship came in March 2021 and by March 19, the Migos rapper confirmed the split via Twitter. "I know you want to make this into a show so I'll play my part just this one time," he tweeted. "I don't normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

In another tweet, Quavo seemed to insinuate that Saweetie may have cheated on him. "I had love for you and disappointed you did all that. You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Twitter

Though Saweetie and Quavo only made their relationship Instagram official in March of 2019, the two had been together for much longer. In October of 2020, Quavo shared his take on the "How It Started vs. How It's Going" meme by posting a screenshot of the moment when he slid into Saweetie's DMs. The DM exchange took place in March of 2018, and Quavo sent Saweetie a snowflake emoji.

Article continues below advertisement

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020 Source: Twitter

She responded with a steaming bowl emoji. Quavo followed it up by writing, "U so icy, I'm a glacier boy." "Was hannin then?" Saweetie replied, and the rest was history. As for the "How It's Going" part of the meme, Quavo posted a photo of him enjoying a cocktail with Saweetie.