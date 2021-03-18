Here's Why Fans Think Quavo and Saweetie Quietly Split

Although Quavo and Saweetie have not officially commented on the status of their relationship, fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram after a clip of Saweetie’s interview on Respectfully Justin went viral.

Joined by hosts Justin Laboy and Justin Combs, Saweetie was given a hypothetical scenario that has raised a lot of eyebrows on social media. In the final moments of the show, Saweetie was asked the circumstances under which she would grant her man a threesome, and her response had the hosts in shambles.

She answered, “So, a threesome, right? I normally talk to men who are cultured, who have been around the world, who know a lot of people, and because he doin’ everything right, I’m gonna give him the honor of pickin’ the n— we havin’ a threesome with.”

Neither Quavo nor Saweetie have commented on the recent interview, and they both still have photos of one another on their social media feeds, but Saweetie’s mention of hating liars and getting her heart broken makes us wonder if the celebrity couple is still going strong.

With fans wondering if Saweetie and Quavo have decided to quietly part ways, social media wants to know more about the rapper’s dating history. So, who are Saweetie’s exes?