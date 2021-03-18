Here's Why Fans Think Quavo and Saweetie Quietly Split

Here's Why Fans Think Quavo and Saweetie Quietly SplitBy Pretty Honore
Mar. 18 2021, Published 6:56 p.m. ET
Saweetie’s debut single “ICY Girl” caught the attention of not only listeners across the world, but her one-day boo, Quavo. After announcing their relationship, the two quickly became one of the most beloved duos on social media, consistently blessing our timelines with the couples’ content we didn’t know we needed.
Quavo and Saweetie’s modern-day fairytale gave us hope that we, too, could one day find love in our DMs, but recent reports suggest that there may be trouble in paradise. So, did they break up?
Did Quavo and Saweetie break up?
Although Quavo and Saweetie have not officially commented on the status of their relationship, fans noticed that the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram after a clip of Saweetie’s interview on Respectfully Justin went viral.
Joined by hosts Justin Laboy and Justin Combs, Saweetie was given a hypothetical scenario that has raised a lot of eyebrows on social media. In the final moments of the show, Saweetie was asked the circumstances under which she would grant her man a threesome, and her response had the hosts in shambles.
She answered, “So, a threesome, right? I normally talk to men who are cultured, who have been around the world, who know a lot of people, and because he doin’ everything right, I’m gonna give him the honor of pickin’ the n— we havin’ a threesome with.”
Neither Quavo nor Saweetie have commented on the recent interview, and they both still have photos of one another on their social media feeds, but Saweetie’s mention of hating liars and getting her heart broken makes us wonder if the celebrity couple is still going strong.
With fans wondering if Saweetie and Quavo have decided to quietly part ways, social media wants to know more about the rapper’s dating history. So, who are Saweetie’s exes?
In the past, Saweetie was allegedly romantically linked to Michael B. Jordan, Justin Combs, and Keith Powers.
During Saweetie’s recent appearance on Respectfully Justin, she was reunited with her former boyfriend, Justin Dior Combs, Diddy’s middle son. The former couple initially began dating in 2016, when Saweetie was studying at the University of Southern California, but eventually broke up when Justin began dating influencer Aaleeyah Petty.
While the two have been tight-lipped about her previous relationship, fans made it clear that they haven’t forgotten about their courtship. One fan wrote, “That Saweetie and Justin Laboy interview is so toxic lmao like the tension between her and her ex was irritating.”
In Saweetie’s song “Pissed,” fans think that the rapper dropped even more details about her star-studded relationship history. Although the lyrics were later bleeped out, listeners believe that she name-dropped Michael B. Jordan and Keith Powers as two of the exes who scorned her.