Is Saweetie Dating This NBA Player? She's Definitely Moved on From Quavo

Rumors have started to swirl about Saweetie and a certain NBA player, but are they true? Here's everything we know about who Saweetie is dating.

Celebrated rapper, "ICY GRL," and Best Female Hip Hop Artist nominee Saweetie (real name: Diamonté Quiava Valentin Harper) has crafted some of your new favorite songs of the summer, and she's just getting started! The 27-year-old has risen to stardom in under five years, and she's been making headlines for her hits and her high-profile relationships.

So, who is Saweetie dating? She's being linked to NBA player James Harden.

After Saweetie and Quavo's very public breakup in March 2021, she's been single and living her best hot girl summer... until now. In an interview with E!'s Nightly Pop, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop, Saweetie spent May 2021 waving off dating rumors. "What is my love life like? It's the pillows, the studio, and putting more money into my bank account," the songstress proclaimed.

Saweetie also offered some sage words of wisdom to her female listeners, adding, "This is for all my women out there. I just feel like, after a relationship, relationships take up a lot of time. So, right now, I'm just getting back to self because perfecting my craft is my number one priority and if, you know, if Cupid finds me and shoots me, then shoot me, baby."

However, Saweetie may have changed her tune after NBA player James Harden reportedly sent her $100,000 and a date request via CashApp. MTO News allegedly spoke with someone associated with Saweetie to break the story and noted: "Saweetie has been outspoken about her love for big financial gifts, and James has been known to be extremely generous with beautiful women."

If that wasn't enough to convince you, it appears Offset, who is a cousin to Quavo, Saweetie's most recent ex, has stepped into the ring. A tweet posted June 7, 2021, reads, "Now why tf are people saying Saweetie and James Harden fw each other..." Offset liked the tweet, sparking fan speculation everywhere. Many are now taking this as confirmation that Saweetie is with the professional athlete, but it might be too soon to tell.

Others are more skeptical of the couple, as neither party has even remotely confirmed they could be in a relationship. One tweet reads, "Yesterday Saweetie was with Soulja Boy. Today she's with James Harden. I can’t wait to see who y’all put her with tomorrow." Could the romance rumors be all speculation? Maybe Saweetie or James will confirm their relationship status in a social media post soon.

