Roddy Rich Is Fine After Music Video Shooting: "All the Homies Good," Says Source

There’s no denying that violence has done a number on hip-hop culture. And as a result, we’ve lost many legends, icons, and upcoming talent. And since it seems that every day brings upon bad news, it's now more important than ever for artists to ensure their safety.

Per Daily Mail , three people were reportedly shot during the filming of a music video for rappers Roddy Rich (real name: Rodrick Wayne Moore Jr.) and 42 Dugg (real name: Dion Marquis Hayes) on Feb. 21, 2021.

It’s reported that officers responded to the sound of shots fired at a scrap yard where the video was being made. “Officers arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. to find an injured man who had reportedly been grazed by the gunfire,” the site reports.

Bruh i don’t know who shooting at Roddy Rich but you better chill out!

Two other men, Antoine Blake, 25, and Vernon Moulder, 29, were shot during the same incident and took themselves to Grady Memorial Hospital,” WSB-TV Atlanta reports. “Atlanta police said both men are stable.”

Thankfully, both of the rappers are OK. In an Instagram Live, 42 Dugg confirmed that both he and “The Box” rapper escaped unscathed.

"Y’all stop with that fake s--t, man," he said. “We ain’t been around no gun shooting, none of that,"

According to Roddy Rich's friend DJ A-Tron, the rapper is also safe and unharmed. "My n---a Roddy good, all the homies good," he shared on Twitter.

Still, the news left social media in a stir as fans are trying to figure out what would cause the shooting.