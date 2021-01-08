Is DaBaby a Felon? Rapper Arrested Again for Alleged Gun Possession

According to police, the 29-year-old was allegedly in possession of a loaded and concealed 9mm firearm, which they said they found inside the vehicle the group got into.

Rapper DaBaby (whose real name is Jonathan Kirk), was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 7, in Beverly Hills. The Beverly Hills Police Department was notified by security at the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive at 4:37 p.m. after a group of men were spotted walking, one of whom allegedly had a firearm in the waistband of his pants (via CNN ).

This is not the first time that the hip hop star has been in trouble with the law. Keep reading about the rapper's past charges, including if he was ever convicted of a felony.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office, the rapper was released on a $35,000 bond and has a court hearing set for Jan. 11.

Is DaBaby a felon? The rapper has been arrested in the past.

In 2019, a confrontation broke out on New Year's Eve involving DaBaby and a music promoter. According to USA Today, the "Rockstar" singer allegedly punched the promoter after a dispute over payment broke out. DaBaby was arrested, which led police to discover that there was an outstanding warrant in Texas on allegations of being involved in organized criminal activity. According to several reports, those charges were dropped.

Additionally, DaBaby was detained in 2019 in Charlotte, N.C, for two misdemeanor citations for possession of marijuana. He tweeted about the incident, writing, "Someone died last night while the police department wasting resources and officers to harass me in attempt to make a bad example out of me. When in reality, I’m the most positive example the city of Charlotte got. Especially for anybody in the streets of Charlotte and the KIDS."

In June 2019, he was also found guilty of a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed weapon, according to the Charlotte Observer. DaBaby was charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Jalyn Domonique Craig, 19, at a Walmart in North Carolina. In a video posted to YouTube days after the November 2018 shooting, DaBaby told followers that two men approached the family and pulled guns on him and his kids while shopping.